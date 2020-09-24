Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sends message to Man United fans about Mason Greenwood

Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood during lockdown (Photo: Mason Greenwood / Instagram)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes that Mason Greenwood will naturally end up evolving into a number nine for Manchester United in the coming seasons.

The 18-year-old enjoyed an impressive campaign last term as he helped Manchester United to finish in third place in the Premier League table and scored 17 goals in 49 games for Solskjaer’s men.

Greenwood opened his account for the new season with a goal and an assist in Manchester United’s 3-0 win over Luton Town in the League Cup third round on Tuesday night.

The teenager will be hoping to hold down a regular spot in the first team at Old Trafford this season as he bids to help Manchester United challenge for the Premier League title.

Solskjaer was pleased with Greenwood’s performance on Tuesday night and he feels that the teenager has what it takes to develop into a number nine at Old Trafford in the seasons to come.

Speaking to Manchester United’s website after the game, Solskjaer said: “He had a fantastic season last season. And to get his goal now was important for him. And Marcus [Rashford]. It always is with strikers, to get that confidence and feeling of scoring, to get that hunger again.

“So I’m very happy with that, he just needs to work to get his fitness and sharpness back as well, as the rest of us.

“He can play through the middle as well. I think, as a young boy, not physically grown yet, it is nice to be facing forward rather than being the no.9, the foil; being the battering ram if you like.

“So I think he’ll end up as a number nine in the end, probably. But he’s so good with his right and left, so he can come in off his right and left, or through the middle.

“I scored most of my goals from just outside the post as well, I wasn’t like in the middle.”

Solskjaer added: “For him to be a number nine though, he needs to learn how to head the ball.

“I keep telling him that and, if he wants to do that, he’s welcome to come and practice with me.”

Greenwood will be hoping to be involved when Manchester United take on Brighton and Hove Albion away from home in the Premier League on Saturday lunchtime.

The Red Devils will be aiming to pick up their first Premier League points of the season after the disappointment of their 3-1 defeat by Crystal Palace at Old Trafford in their opener last weekend.

