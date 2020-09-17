Arsenal legend Paul Merson (Photo: Sky Sports)

Paul Merson has urged Manchester United to pursue a deal to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

The Red Devils are thought to be on the lookout for a number of signings this summer but they have so far only brought in midfielder Donny van de Beek from Ajax.

Manchester United still have plenty of time to add to their squad ahead of the transfer deadline, with the window not due to close until 5 October.

They have been strongly linked with a move to sign Borussia Dortmund attacker Jadon Sancho this summer but a switch has so far failed to materialise.

Kane, 27, is widely regarded as one of English football’s top attacking talents and he has scored 188 goals for Tottenham in all competitions since 2011.

Former Arsenal midfielder Merson believes that Kane would be the perfect fit for Manchester United and he has urged the Red Devils to look into the possibility of bringing him to Old Trafford this summer.

Writing in his column for Sky Sports, Merson said: “I’m probably Harry Kane’s biggest fan after his mum and dad! I look at him and I think: ‘What are you going to win at Tottenham?’

“He’s one of the best in the business at scoring goals, but he’s scoring 30 goals a season and not getting chances to win trophies, what’s the point in being there?

“I just cannot believe nobody has come in for him. What am I missing?!

“Manchester United are crying out for a goal scoring centre-forward, and if I’m being honest I think Man City are too.

“If Sergio Aguero gets injured, they miss too many chances. Aguero is two shots, one goal.

“I just do not understand why there is not more talk about a team signing Kane.”

Manchester United – who have not won the top-flight title since 2013 – will get their Premier League campaign under way when they host Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The Red Devils are looking to try and challenge for the Premier League title this season after they finished in third place in the table under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last term.

