Chris Waddle: Why Man United will win the Premier League this season

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: MUTV)

Chris Waddle is backing Manchester United to “spring a surprise” and win the Premier League title this season.

The Red Devils ended up in third place in the Premier League table last term in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first full campaign in charge as they booked their spot in the Champions League for this season.

Manchester United have been linked with a host of new signings in the summer transfer window but they have so far only landed midfielder Donny van de Beek from Ajax as things stand.

Jadon Sancho has been strongly linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer, but there is yet to be any official word of the Red Devils landing the Borussia Dortmund attacking midfielder.

Manchester United were boosted by the signing of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window and the Red Devils will be looking to push on and mount a Premier League title challenge this term.

Former Tottenham and Newcastle winger Waddle feels that the Red Devils could be a dark horse in the Premier League title race this season and he is tipping them to win the trophy for the first time since 2013.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Waddle said: “There are a lot of games jammed into this season and I am looking at the teams with the biggest squads as the ones who will do well.

“I don’t think Liverpool will cope. City will, of course, but I just have a sneaky feeling United will spring a surprise.

“They already have a lot of quality on their books, and they might sign a couple more.”

Manchester United will kick off their Premier League campaign with a home clash against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on 19 September.

The Red Devils will then play Brighton, Tottenham, Newcastle and Chelsea FC in their next four Premier League games.

