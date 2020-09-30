BBC Sport pundit raves about Marcus Rashford after Man United win

Marcus Rashford in training (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Garth Crooks has talked up the importance of Marcus Rashford to the Manchester United team after he helped to fire the Reds to a thrilling 3-2 win over Brighton on Saturday.

The England striker netted his second Premier League goal of the season at The Amex on Saturday lunchtime as the Red Devils came from behind to claim their first top-flight win of the new campaign.

Rashford fired Manchester United into the lead in the 55th minute on the south coast before Bruno Fernandes netted a last-gasp penalty for the visitors following Solly March’s late equaliser.

The 22-year-old striker has now netted two goals in three games in all competitions for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men this season.

And BBC Sport pundit Crooks was highly impressed by the young forward’s contribution as Manchester United claimed their first Premier League points of the new season.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Crooks said: “This was a game Manchester United didn’t deserve to win but they did.

“Their defeat by Crystal Palace in their opening game of the season was well short of what was expected by a United side.

“Thank goodness for Marcus Rashford because Brighton deserved at least a point and should have had one if not for Maupay’s handball in the final minute of the game.

“The England striker took his goal brilliantly after dumping Ben White on his backside and smashing the ball past Mat Ryan with his left foot.”

Rashford has scored more Premier League goals than any other Manchester United player since the start of last season.

He will be expecting to feature when the Red Devils return to Premier League action on Sunday afternoon with a home clash against Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur side.

Manchester United, who finished third last season, will travel to the south coast once again on Wednesday night when they take on Brighton and Hove Albion in the fourth round of the League Cup.

