BBC Sport pundit raves about Marcus Rashford after Man United win

Garth Crooks talks up Marcus Rashford after Man United's 3-2 win over Brighton and Hove Albion

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Wednesday 30 September 2020, 04:15 UK
Marcus Rashford
Marcus Rashford in training (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Garth Crooks has talked up the importance of Marcus Rashford to the Manchester United team after he helped to fire the Reds to a thrilling 3-2 win over Brighton on Saturday.

The England striker netted his second Premier League goal of the season at The Amex on Saturday lunchtime as the Red Devils came from behind to claim their first top-flight win of the new campaign.

Rashford fired Manchester United into the lead in the 55th minute on the south coast before Bruno Fernandes netted a last-gasp penalty for the visitors following Solly March’s late equaliser.

The 22-year-old striker has now netted two goals in three games in all competitions for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men this season.

And BBC Sport pundit Crooks was highly impressed by the young forward’s contribution as Manchester United claimed their first Premier League points of the new season.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Crooks said: “This was a game Manchester United didn’t deserve to win but they did.

“Their defeat by Crystal Palace in their opening game of the season was well short of what was expected by a United side.

“Thank goodness for Marcus Rashford because Brighton deserved at least a point and should have had one if not for Maupay’s handball in the final minute of the game.

“The England striker took his goal brilliantly after dumping Ben White on his backside and smashing the ball past Mat Ryan with his left foot.”

Rashford has scored more Premier League goals than any other Manchester United player since the start of last season.

He will be expecting to feature when the Red Devils return to Premier League action on Sunday afternoon with a home clash against Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur side.

Manchester United, who finished third last season, will travel to the south coast once again on Wednesday night when they take on Brighton and Hove Albion in the fourth round of the League Cup.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Related Articles

Home »
Gary Lineker
Gary Lineker fires warning at Liverpool FC after win over Arsenal
Gary Neville
Gary Neville reacts to Diogo Jota’s goal in Liverpool FC’s 3-1 win over Arsenal
Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane (Photo: Screen grab / Sky Sports)
‘Like a machine’: Roy Keane reacts to Liverpool FC’s 3-1 win over Arsenal
Gary Lineker
Gary Lineker fires warning at Liverpool FC after win over Arsenal
Timo Werner
Timo Werner ‘absolutely unhappy’ with Chelsea FC performance
Graeme Souness
Graeme Souness: What I think about Liverpool FC’s latest signing
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Heather Watson
French Open 2020: Battling Karolina Pliskova to face former champion Ostapenko in Round 2
Jamie Carragher
Jamie Carragher pinpoints Liverpool FC advantage in title race
Timo Werner
Timo Werner ‘absolutely unhappy’ with Chelsea FC performance
ScoopDragon Football News Network