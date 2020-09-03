Man United legend Ryan Giggs (Photo: beIN SPORTS)

Ryan Giggs is backing Daniel James to step his game up and win his place back in the Manchester United team next season.

The Wales midfielder initially made a promising start to life at Old Trafford last season after having joined the Red Devils from Swansea City.

However, James struggled to hold down a regular spot in the first team in the second half of last season after having been replaced by Mason Greenwood in the starting line-up.

James, 22, ended up making 26 starts in the Premier League for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men, scoring three goals and making six assists in the top flight for the Red Devils.

Former Manchester United midfielder Giggs believes that James will step his game up this season and prove himself as worthy of a spot in the Red Devils team.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Giggs said: “Dan didn’t play as much towards the end of the season, but sometimes in the long run that can help you.

“He might not like it [being out of the team] and might want to be involved.

“But knowing Dan, the way he trains and his attitude, he will come through and be all the better for it. You can have a different perspective of things.”

James could feature for Wales when they take on Finland and Bulgaria in the Nations League this week.

Giggs continued: “I think sometimes the players that don’t necessarily play all the time for their clubs, it gives them a chance to get some minutes.

“It is a chance to try and get some form to go back to their clubs and show them what they can do.

“Perhaps DJ is in that camp. United start a week later, but DJ will turn up fit and raring to go, I’m sure.

“He has always been great when he has come into camp, he has always turned up in the right frame of mind.”

Manchester United, who finished in third place in the Premier League table last term, will take on Crystal Palace in their first top-flight game of the new Campaign on 19 September.

The Red Devils will then play Brighton, Tottenham, Newcastle, Chelsea FC and Arsenal in their next Premier League games as they look to make a positive start to the new campaign.

Manchester United have not won the Premier League since their famous final triumph under Sir Alex Ferguson back in 2013.

