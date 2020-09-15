‘A brilliant player’: Ryan Giggs raves about Man United youngster

Man United legend Ryan Giggs (Photo: beIN SPORTS)

Ryan Giggs has described Mason Greenwood as a “brilliant” player following his recent good form for Manchester United.

The teenage striker caught the eye with a number of impressive performances for the Red Devils last season as he helped Manchester United to finish in third place in the Premier League table.

The 18-year-old scored an impressive 17 goals in 49 games in all competitions for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men last term as he earned some rave reviews for his performances.

Greenwood will be hoping to build on that form in the current campaign as he bids to try and hold down a regular spot in the first team as Manchester United look to try and challenge for the Premier League title this season.

Former Manchester United midfielder Giggs, who used to wear the Red Devils’ number 11 shirt which has now been handed to Greenwood, has been delighted by the teenager’s recent performances and he is tipping him to push on this term.

Reacting to Greenwood being handed the number 11 shirt, Giggs said: “Mason has already nearly scored more goals than I did, so there’s no pressure in that respect.

“But no, I don’t think he’ll feel the pressure of the number.

“He’s a brilliant player, who I don’t think he even looks like scoring every game – I think he’s going to score two every game, he’s that much of a threat.

“He’s been playing off the right – eventually, I think he will go as a centre-forward.

“But he needs to go again. Opposition will be aware of him and they’ll be trying to stop him.

“He’s got to find a way to keep improving, which I’m sure he will do because he’s very hard to stop – left or right foot, his movement’s good.

“And he’s in an attacking team with the likes of Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes, who can find him.”

Greenwood will be hoping to be involved when Manchester United take on Crystal Palace in their Premier League opener at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The Red Devils – who have not won the title since 2013 – will then face Brighton, Tottenham, Newcastle and Chelsea FC in their next Premier League games as they look to try and make a positive start to the new campaign.

