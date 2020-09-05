Man United told to make this one signing to challenge for the title

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: YouTube / Screengrab)

Sir Alex Ferguson’s former assistant Rene Meulensteen believes that it’s crucial that Manchester United sign a top quality striker in the summer transfer window to help fire them to a title challenge next season.

The Red Devils have been linked with a whole host of players in the summer transfer window as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer prepares for his second full season in charge at Old Trafford.

However, despite all of the speculation, Manchester United have so far only signed Donny van de Beek from Ajax to bolster their midfield options.

Manchester United have been strongly linked with a move to bring Borussia Dortmund attacker Jadon Sancho to Old Trafford this summer but a deal is yet to materialise for the England international.

Now, former Manchester United assistant boss Meulensteen has claimed that the Red Devils need to bring in a new forward this summer if they want to have any hope of challenging for the title next term.

Speaking in an interview with talkSPORT, Meulensteen said: “Obviously, there was a big, big gap there last year. And I think the gap started sort of in the early part of the season.

“What is vitally important is that Manchester United are going to have a really good start to the season so they don’t lose any ground, they are in there and they keep competing.

“Because that will grow the belief. I think we are maybe another good signing away – I keep saying they should bring in a really top, top striker.

“I think, for instance, if you were able to get Harry Kane – I don’t think they would be able to get him – I would say yes, they will compete for the title next year.”

Manchester United finished in third place in the Premier League table and without a trophy last season under Solskjaer.

The Red Devils will be aiming to challenge the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool FC at the top of the table next term as they bid to try and win their first Premier League title since Ferguson’s retirement back in 2013.

Manchester United will kick off their Premier League campaign with a home clash against Crystal Palace on 19 September.

