Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth (Photo: Sky Sports)

Leeds United have a “concrete” interest in signing Daniel James from Manchester United this summer, according to Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

The Whites have been credited with an interest in bringing the Wales international to Elland Road before the close of the current transfer window but it remains to be seen whether a deal can be done.

The 22-year-old midfielder was substituted at half-time during Manchester United’s 3-1 defeat by Crystal Palace at the weekend in the Premier League and he sat out the 3-0 victory over Luton Town in the League Cup on Tuesday night.

Leeds could still be on the lookout for a number of new signings this summer as they bid to strengthen their squad before the transfer window closes on 5 October.

Now, Sky Sports reporter Sheth has claimed that the Whites are keen on a deal to bring James to Elland Road in the coming days, but it remains to be seen whether Manchester United are willing to led the midfielder go.

“Further up the pitch, there does appear to be a concrete interest from Leeds United in the winger Daniel James,” Sheth told Sky Sports.

“You could say we have the opposite scenario here. Would United consider allowing James to go out on loan? Ordinarily yes, but as it stands James is the number one back-up to Mason Greenwood in those forward areas.

“That of course brings us to Jadon Sancho. United still want him or an alternative, and it appears they would only allow James to leave if they brought in someone like Sancho or a replacement for him.”

Leeds United will return to Premier League action on Sunday afternoon when they take on Sheffield United away from home.

The Whites picked up their first Premier League points of the season last weekend when they sealed a 4-3 win over Fulham at home.

Meanwhile, Manchester United will travel to Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday afternoon as they look to pick up their first Premier League points of the season.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip