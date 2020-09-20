Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Man United must get closer to Liverpool FC

Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has told his Manchester United team that their primary goal this season has to be to get closer to Liverpool FC and Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table.

The Red Devils finished third last term in Solskjaer’s first full campaign in charge as they secured a return to the Champions League for this season.

However, Manchester United were way off the pace in terms of the title last season, with the Red Devils ending up 33 points behind champions Liverpool FC.

The Red Devils have not been particularly busy in the summer transfer window so far, with Manchester United having only brought in midfielder Donny van de Beek from Ajax.

Manchester United were boosted by the signing of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window as the Portuguese playmaker helped to inspire the Red Devils towards a third-placed finish in the Premier League.

Speaking in an interview before Manchester United’s Premier League opener against Crystal Palace on Saturday, Solskjaer underlined his view that the Red Devils are capable of closing the gap to the top two teams in the league this term.

“The next step is to move closer to the top two teams, let’s see how much of that gap we can close,” Solskjaer said.

“Realistically, the two teams in front of us have been way ahead of the rest, it’s a chasing pack and we want be the best of that chasing pack and who knows? Crazier things have happened in football.

“We’ll just have to start the league well and have to be consistent. I don’t want to take anything away from this group because we’ve added some top personalities.

“We’ve got Dean (Henderson) in, you’ve got Donny, Paul (Pogba) is fit now, Bruno (Fernandes) came in and his first game was February 1 or something like that so he’s not been here long.

“Eric Bailly as well has come back, he looks fit and really good so we hope we can move forward and who’s to say that we can’t?”

Manchester United will take on Luton Town in the third round of the EFL Cup on Tuesday night.

They will then return to Premier League action with a trip to face Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday lunchtime as they bid to make a positive start to the new campaign.

