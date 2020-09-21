Ole Gunnar Solskjaer issues Man United transfer update after Palace defeat

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has insisted that his Manchester United team need to “look within” before thinking about adding further signings to their squad this summer.

The Red Devils suffered a hugely disappointing 3-1 defeat by Crystal Palace at Old Trafford in their Premier League opener on Saturday night as they slumped to a surprise loss.

Andros Townsend opened the scoring and Wilfried Zaha’s two goals in the second half secured the three points for the visitors despite Donny van de Beek scoring on his Premier League debut for the hosts.

The result will come as a chastening blow for the Red Devils, who are hoping to mount a challenge for the Premier League title in Solskjaer’s second full season in charge.

Manchester United have been relatively quiet in the summer transfer window so far, with the Red Devils having only brought in Van de Beek from Ajax in preparation for the new campaign.

The Red Devils have been strongly linked with a move to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund this summer but a switch has failed to materialise so far.

Manchester United do have until 5 October to add to their squad before the summer transfer deadline.

However, although Solskjaer has insisted that the Red Devils remain on the lookout for potential new recruits, he feels that his side have issues that they need to address internally first.

Speaking after Saturday’s game, Solskjaer said: “Well, we can play so much better than today.

“If you look at the players we had on the pitch, and on the bench, and not here today, I think we all need to look within first. We need to look at ourselves and know that we have to perform better.

“Then again, we’re always – always – looking to improve if there’s something out there that’s available to the right price.

“We always want to strengthen. But I think we can all look at ourselves in the mirror today instead.”

Manchester United will return to Premier League action on Saturday lunchtime when they travel to face Brighton and Hove Albion.

