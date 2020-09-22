‘That’s why we signed him’: Solskjaer reacts to Man United signing’s display

Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer heaped praise on Donny van de Beek following his debut performance in the Premier League for the Red Devils.

Van de Beek is Manchester United’s only signing of the summer transfer window so far, and the Dutchman made his Premier League debut in the 3-1 loss to Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Saturday evening.

The Dutch midfielder scored Manchester United’s goal in the 80th minute at Old Trafford but it was not enough for the Red Devils to be able to rescue anything from the game as they suffered a disappointing defeat in their top-flight opener.

Despite the disappointment of their defeat, Red Devils boss Solskjaer felt that Van de Beek’s performance at Old Trafford was one of the positives that Manchester United could take from the game.

Speaking in an interview with Manchester United’s website, Solskjaer said of Van de Beek’s performance: “Donny is bright, he sees space and sees the ball, where it is going to land in the box, and that is what he is going to give us. That is why we have signed him.

“He has a great attitude and energy, one of the better ones I know for finding space and sniffing out space. He has that knack of finding the right areas in the box.

“We needed that because when we get round them [the Palace defenders] – not often enough – and put crosses in, there were not enough bodies in the box.

“We didn’t have the players in there, in the right areas, but he gave us that.”

Manchester United are in League Cup action on Tuesday night when they travel to Luton Town in the third round.

After that, the Red Devils will take on Brighton and Hove Albion away from home in the Premier League on Saturday lunchtime as they look to pick up their first points of the season.

Manchester United, who have not won the Premier League since 2013, finished in third place and without a trophy under Solskjaer last season.

