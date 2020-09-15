Ole Gunnar Solskjaer rates Donny van de Beek’s Man United display

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has insisted that he was delighted by Donny van de Beek’s performance in Manchester United’s 1-0 loss to Aston Villa in their pre-season friendly on Saturday.

The Red Devils were beaten by their Premier League rivals in their one and only official pre-season friendly away at Villa at the weekend.

Midfielder Van de Beek has been settling into life at Manchester United after having signed for the Red Devils from Ajax in the summer transfer window.

The Dutchman played the full 90 minutes for the Red Devils as Ollie Watkins scored the winner for Villa in the 16th minute.

Speaking after the game, Solskjaer insisted that he was pleased with the way Van de Beek performed for the Red Devils on his debut.

Solskjaer said: “Donny [Van de Beek] was maybe the biggest plus in the outfield.

“He’s such a finder of space and he creates time for himself with his timing and movement. I was very happy with his performance.”

Reflecting on his team’s performance overall, the Norwegian continued: “In the first half, I thought we played some good stuff and created chances.

“The most important thing is valuable minutes because this pre-season is such a strange and different one for us. ‘We need to be more clinical, we need to score those goals because then you go home happy. Then again, the result wasn’t the main thing.

“I thought Deano [Henderson] showed his authority back there and he played like a proper Manchester United goalkeeper.

“And especially in the second half, you saw Teden [Mengi] when he came on, how exciting a prospect he is.

“I spoke to him [Ethan Galbraith] after the game and he knows a couple of times he gets caught on the ball but that’s the learning he needs. That’s going to make him, next time he’s on the pitch, be ready for it.”

Manchester United – who finished in third place and without a trophy last term – will kick off their Premier League campaign with a home clash against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The Red Devils still have plenty of time to add some further new signings to their squad, with the summer transfer window not due to close until 5 October.

Manchester United will take on Brighton, Tottenham, Newcastle and Chelsea FC in their next four games after the clash against the Eagles at the weekend.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip