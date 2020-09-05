Edwin van der Sar sends message to Man United fans about new signing

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Edwin van der Sar has penned a classy letter to Manchester United fans following the transfer of Donny van de Beek from Ajax to Old Trafford last week.

The Red Devils announced a deal to sign the Netherlands midfielder on Wednesday after plenty of speculation linking him with a switch to the Premier League club.

Manchester United are understood to have paid around £40m to sign Van De Beek this summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looked to bolster his midfield options ahead of his second full season in charge.

Van de Beek will now look to compete for a spot in the Manchester United team alongside the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba as the Red Devils aim to try and challenge for the title next season.

Former Manchester United goalkeeper, who is now Ajax’s chief executive officer, believes that Old Trafford will be a great place for Van de Beek to continue his development.

Writing in a letter published in the Manchester Evening News, Van der Sar said: “Dear Manchester United fans, I hope you’re doing well.

“It seems our paths have crossed again. One of ours is joining you this season. And like so many players before him, he’s been with us since he was just a little boy.

“Shortly after his debut, he became one of our best. Especially the last couple of years were amazing. From the Europa League final (no hard feelings) to our Champions League run and winning the Dutch championship.

“The team he was part of showed the world who we are and what Ajax stand for. Like you, we pride ourselves on being one of the best at developing talent and giving young players a shot at the highest level. You could say your new star is the embodiment of that pride.

“That’s one of the many reasons we don’t like to see him leave, but we understand it’s time for him to move on. To dream on.

“And where better to do so than in your theatre. Trust me, I know. Please take good care of Donny, and help him dream. Enjoy the future.”

Van de Beek scored 41 goals in a total of 175 Dutch league games for Ajax across five seasons.

He will be hoping to help Manchester United to challenge the likes of Liverpool FC and Manchester City for the Premier League title next season.

Manchester United, who finished in third place in the Premier League table last term, will begin their new top-flight campaign with a home clash against Crystal Palace on 19 September.

