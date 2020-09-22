Man United told to make some new signings to lift the ‘doom and gloom’

Chris Sutton delivers his verdict on the Manchester United transfer window situation

Manchester United can lift the “doom and gloom” around the club by making some new signings before the transfer window closes, according to Chris Sutton.

The Red Devils slumped to a disappointing 3-1 loss to Crystal Palace in their Premier League opener at Old Trafford on Saturday evening as they made a poor start to the new campaign.

Manchester United have been relatively quiet in the summer transfer window so far, with the Red Devils having only brought in midfielder Donny van de Beek from Ajax as things stand.

The Red Devils have been strongly linked with a move to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund this summer but a move is yet to materialise.

With the summer transfer window not set to close until 5 October, the Red Devils do have some time to make some further additions to their squad.

And former Chelsea FC star Sutton believes that the right signings will help to change the mood around the club and help Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men to bounce back to winning ways in the Premier League.

Writing in his column for the Daily Mail, Sutton said: “I had one caller on BBC 5 Live on Saturday night bashing Paul Pogba, and another saying Harry Maguire must go and that Manchester United should sign Virgil van Dijk!

“It’s all doom and gloom right now, but it’s funny how a signing or two can change the mood at a club.

“Look at Tottenham and Jose Mourinho. This time last week you’d think the end of the world was near after their 1-0 home loss against Everton.

“Now, they’ve signed Gareth Bale and Sergio Reguilon from Real Madrid, beaten Southampton 5-2, Harry Kane has shown his versatility and suddenly there’s a buzz! Chelsea fans are ecstatic about their spending, though unhappy about Sunday’s game.”

He continued: “At United, however, spirits seem low. They had a flat pre-season then faced a stubborn Crystal Palace and lost.

“Ole Gunnar Solskjaer dropped Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Mason Greenwood to the bench when fans want them to start.

“But it’s too early to write off United’s season. The window is still open, and a lot can happen in a week.”

Manchester United are in League Cup action on Tuesday night when they travel to Luton Town in the third round.

The Red Devils will then switch their attentions back towards Premier League affairs and their trip to Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday lunchtime as they aim to pick up their first points of the season.

