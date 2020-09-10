Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: YouTube / Screengrab)

Manchester United are set to win the race to sign Atletico Madrid teenager Alejandro Garnacho, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Marca, as quoted by the Daily Star, is reporting that Manchester United are set to beat Real Madrid to the 16-year-old’s signature.

The same article states that the Atletico wonderkid is set to put pen to paper on a five-year deal with the 20-time English champions.

According to the same story, Manchester United are working hard to add talented youngster to their academy in the current transfer window.

Marca add that Garnacho, who is described in the report as the “jewel” of Atletico’s academy, is a big fan of Cristiano Ronaldo and the teenager would like to follow in the footsteps of the Portugal legend.

The report goes on state to Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid are both interested in Garnacho but look set to miss out to Manchester United.

The Spanish media outlet claim that Real Madrid’s difficult relationship with Atletico Madrid has helped Manchester United to move ahead of the Spanish champions in the race for Garnacho’s signature.

Manchester United have only signed Netherlands international Donny van de Beek in a £40m deal from Eredivisie side Ajax in the summer transfer window so far.

The Red Devils will be looking to challenge Liverpool FC and Manchester City in the title race this season to end their seven-year wait to lift the Premier League crown.

Manchester United will make a delayed start to the Premier League season with a home clash against Crystal Palace on Saturday 19 September.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip