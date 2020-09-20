Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: MUTV)

Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Porto full-back Alex Telles, according to a report in France.

French media outlet RMC Sport, as quoted by the Mirror, is reporting that Manchester United have agreed a five-year deal with Telles ahead of a potential move to Old Trafford.

The same article states that Telles has agreed personal terms with the 20-time English champions with regards to a long-term contract following months of speculation.

According to the same story, Manchester United haven’t reached an agreement with regards to the fee with FC Porto but the Red Devils will step up their attempts to finalise a deal.

The report reveals that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is eager to sign a new left-back to provide Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams with competition for a starting spot this term.

RMC Sport claim that Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in a deal to sign Telles as the Ligue 1 side look to strengthen their options at left-back.

But the French media outlet reckon Manchester United are in pole position to sign Telles ahead of PSG as Ed Woodward looks to get a deal concluded for the Brazilian.

Manchester United have only signed Netherlands international Donny van de Beek in a £40m deal from Eredivisie outfit Ajax earlier in the 2020 summer transfer window.

The 20-time English champions have been linked with a swoop to sign Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho throughout the summer transfer window but the Red Devils have been unable to get a deal over the line so far.

