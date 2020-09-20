Man United agree personal terms with Porto full-back Alex Telles - report

Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Porto defender Alex Telles, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Sunday 20 September 2020, 07:30 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: MUTV)

Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Porto full-back Alex Telles, according to a report in France.

French media outlet RMC Sport, as quoted by the Mirror, is reporting that Manchester United have agreed a five-year deal with Telles ahead of a potential move to Old Trafford.

The same article states that Telles has agreed personal terms with the 20-time English champions with regards to a long-term contract following months of speculation.

According to the same story, Manchester United haven’t reached an agreement with regards to the fee with FC Porto but the Red Devils will step up their attempts to finalise a deal.

The report reveals that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is eager to sign a new left-back to provide Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams with competition for a starting spot this term.

RMC Sport claim that Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in a deal to sign Telles as the Ligue 1 side look to strengthen their options at left-back.

But the French media outlet reckon Manchester United are in pole position to sign Telles ahead of PSG as Ed Woodward looks to get a deal concluded for the Brazilian.

Manchester United have only signed Netherlands international Donny van de Beek in a £40m deal from Eredivisie outfit Ajax earlier in the 2020 summer transfer window.

The 20-time English champions have been linked with a swoop to sign Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho throughout the summer transfer window but the Red Devils have been unable to get a deal over the line so far.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Related Articles

Home »
Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand: Chelsea FC have made the signing of the summer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Man United could sign 33-year-old midfielder on a free transfer – report
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
‘It might happen’: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer delivers latest Man United transfer update
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Piers Morgan (Photo: Piers Morgan / Twitter)
Piers Morgan reacts to Arsenal’s 2-1 win over West Ham United
Jurgen Klopp
Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Liverpool FC
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Man United v Crystal Palace
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Ian Wright
Ian Wright admits Mesut Ozil situation at Arsenal is ‘devastating’
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
‘It might happen’: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer delivers latest Man United transfer update
Billie Jean King (Photo: Srdjan Stevanovic / ITF)
ITF announces that women’s tennis world cup to be renamed the Billie Jean King Cup
ScoopDragon Football News Network