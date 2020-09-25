Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: MUTV)

Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Alex Telles but haven’t managed to settle on a fee with FC Porto yet, according to a report in Portugal.

Portuguese media outlet Correio da Manha, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Manchester United have managed to agree terms with the 27-year-old to edge closer to a deal for the Brazilian full-back.

The same article states that Telles will put pen to paper on a five-year deal worth around £3.6m a year if his proposed move to Manchester United goes through.

According to the same story, Manchester United are still working on a fee with FC Porto but the Red Devils are finding discussions with the Portuguese side to be slow.

The report reveals that talks are complicated due to the number of clauses that FC Porto are required to pay to Telles’ former club Galatasaray as well as agent fees.

Correio da Manha suggest that FC Porto want £18m for Telles but are set to lose 25 per cent of any fee so Manchester United will need to pay £24.7m to ensure the Portuguese side get their desired price.

Telles scored 11 times and made eight assists in 31 games in the Portuguese top flight last season to attract interest from Manchester United.

The Portuguese full-back has netted 26 times 193 games in all competitions over the past five seasons at FC Porto.

Manchester United suffered a 3-1 loss to Crystal Palace at Old Trafford last weekend to raise question marks about their defence.

The Red Devils will make the trip to Brighton in their next Premier League game on Saturday afternoon.

