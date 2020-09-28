Man United confident of completing second summer signing – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United are confident that they can get a deal over the line for FC Porto defender Alex Telles before transfer deadline day on 5 October, according to a report in England.

The Daily Star is reporting that the Red Devils are still working on a deal to sign the FC Porto left-back to reinforce Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s defence in the summer transfer window.

The same article states that FC Porto are demanding £18m for the Brazil international but Manchester United are reluctant to meet their asking price as Telles only has a year left on his current deal.

According to the same story, Manchester United are hoping to successfully negotiate a deal with FC Porto for the signing of Telles.

The Daily Star adds that the 20-time English champions are confident that they can finalise a deal before the deadline on 5 October.

That being said, the report claims that Manchester United could switch their attention to Ajax full-back Nicolas Tagliafico if a deal for Telles proves too problematic.

Brazilian Telles started his career in Europe with Turkish side Galatasaray before a brief loan spell at Inter Milan.

Telles has netted 26 times in 193 games in all competitions over the past six seasons at FC Porto.

The South American defender has won two Portuguese top-flight titles since his move to FC Porto in 2016.

Manchester United have already conceded five times in two Premier League games this season.

The Red Devils came from 1-0 down to secure a thrilling 3-2 victory over Brighton on Saturday.

Manchester United will host Tottenham Hotspur in their next Premier League game on Sunday.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip