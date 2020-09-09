Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: MUTV)

Manchester United are stepping up their efforts to sign Alex Telles from FC Porto this summer, according to a report in Portugal.

Portuguese media outlet A Bola, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Manchester United are looking to strike a deal with the Portuguese club for the Brazilian defender.

The same article states that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to recruit a new left-back to provide England international Luke Shaw with competition for a starting spot.

According to the same story, Manchester United have been presented with the chance to sign Real Madrid left-back Sergio Reguilon this summer.

But A Bola claim that the 20-time English champions appear to be more interested in Telles after the Red Devils stepped up talks to sign the 27-year-old.

The report reveals that the Brazil international’s representatives have travelled to Manchester to talks to the Premier League side.

Manchester United could potentially sign Telles in a cut-price deal given that the left-back is set to become a free agent next summer, according to the report.

The Portuguese media outlet revel that FC Porto are looking to secure a transfer fee in the region of £35.9m for Telles this summer.

The one-time Brazil international has scored 24 times in 192 games in all competitions during his five-year stay at FC Porto.

Telles has previously played for Turkish side Galatasaray and Serie A outfit Inter Milan during his European career before his move to FC Porto.

Manchester United have only signed Donny van de Beek in a £40m deal from Ajax in the 2020 summer transfer window.

