Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United are looking at Atalanta winger Amad Traore as a potential summer signing, according to a report in England.

The Manchester Evening News is reporting that the Red Devils are looking at the 18-year-old as a potential addition to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.

The same article states that Manchester United want Traore but, crucially, not as an alternative to Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho.

According to the same story, the Red Devils could face competition from Serie A side Parma in the race to sign the Ivory Coast international.

The report adds that Traore could command a huge transfer fee despite the teenager’s limited experience of top-flight football.

The Manchester Evening News write that the 20-time English champions aren’t close to striking a deal with Borussia Dortmund for the England international.

The British media outlet claim that Manchester United are reluctant to meet Borussia Dortmund’s lavish asking price for Sancho.

The 18-year-old has made three appearances in Serie A for Atalanta over the past 12 months to earn rave reviews.

Traore opened his account with a goal in a 7-1 victory over Udinese in October 2019.

The Atalanta prospect has enjoyed success with the club’s youth teams, having won Campionato Primavera 1 and Supercoppa Primavera.

Manchester United have only signed Netherlands international Donny van de Beek in a £40m deal from Eredivisie side Ajax in the 2020 summer transfer window.

The Red Devils will start the Premier League campaign with a home clash against Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip