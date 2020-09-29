Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: MUTV)

Manchester United are working on a deal to sign Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik ahead of the transfer window deadline on 5 October, according to a report.

Italian media outlet Rai Sport, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Manchester United have made a move to sign the 26-year-old to bolster Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s attacking options.

The same article states that Milik has been heavily linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur but the Lilywhites have been unable to get a deal over the line for the Napoli forward.

According to the same story, Manchester United are facing competition from RB Leipzig, Manchester City, Fulham and Spurs in the race to sign the Serie A goal-scorer this summer.

The report reveals that Solskjaer is eager to sign a proven goal-scorer to provide competition and cover for France international Anthony Martial this term.

Rai Sport believe that Milik will leave Napoli before the close of the summer transfer window because the Poland international’s current deal is set to expire at the end of the season.

Milik has netted 48 times in 122 games in all competitions for Napoli over the past four seasons.

The Polish striker started his professional career at Gornik Zabrze before he played for Bayer Leverkusen, Augsburg, Ajax and Napoli.

Manchester United have scored four times in two Premier League games in the 2020-21 season so far.

The Red Devils lost 3-1 to Crystal Palace in their season opener before Manchester United were 3-2 winners against Brighton at the Amex Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Manchester United will host Spurs on Sunday afternoon at Old Trafford in the top flight.

