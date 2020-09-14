Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: MUTV)

Manchester United are prepared to offer £23m in order to get a deal for AS Monaco teenager Benoit Badiashile over the line this summer, according to a report in France.

French media outlet L’Equipe, as quoted by the Daily Express, is reporting that Manchester United are eager to sign the highly-rated 19-year-old ahead of transfer deadline day on 5 October.

The same article states that Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is eager to improve his defence ahead of a potential title challenge in the current campaign.

According to the same story, the Red Devils are facing competition with Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen to sign Badiashile in the summer transfer window.

L’Equipe claim that Manchester United are willing to pay £23m for Badiashile but AS Monaco value the 19-year-old at around £28m.

The report suggests Manchester United’s good relationship with AS Monaco could bolster their chances of signing the promising French defender, having previously signed Radamel Falcao and Anthony Martial from the French side.

Badiashile has scored three times in 48 games in all competitions since establishing himself as a regular in the AS Monaco team.

The AS Monaco defender has been capped by the France Under-21 international team but Badiashile is still waiting for his first senior cap.

Manchester United made Harry Maguire the most expensive defender in the world last summer when the Red Devils paid £80m to sign their captain from Leicester City.

The Red Devils will take on Crystal Palace at Old Trafford next Saturday.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip