Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United are considering a swoop to sign Monaco defender Benoit Badiashile to replace Victor Lindelof, according to a report in France.

French media outlet L’Equipe, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Manchester United are weighing up an offer to sign the 19-year-old to replace the Sweden international in the 2020 summer transfer window.

The same article states that Manchester United’s 3-1 loss to Crystal Palace could prompt the Red Devils to consider recruiting a new centre-half to reinforce their backline.

According to the same story, the 20-time English champions have been scouting Badiashile for a number of months following his impressive performance for the Ligue 1 outfit last term.

The report goes on to reveal that Manchester United even attempted to sign Badiashile from AS Monaco earlier this summer.

L’Equipe claim that the Red Devils submitted a €25m (£22.8m) offer that was rejected by AS Monaco at the start of the 2020 summer transfer window.

Badiashile has scored two goals in four games in Ligue 1 this season to make an eye-catching start to the 2020-21 Ligue 1 campaign.

The teenager scored in successive games against Reims and Metz to hoist AS Monaco up to sixth place in the Ligue 1 table.

The France Under-21 international has netted three times in 48 games in all competitions over the past three seasons.

Manchester United slumped to a 3-1 loss to Crystal Palace last weekend after goals from Andros Townsend and Wilfried Zaha at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer’s side will take on Brighton at the Amex Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

