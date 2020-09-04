Paul Pogba (Photo: Adidas)

Donny van de Beek says he is ready to learn from Manchester United’s world-class midfielders Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba.

The Netherlands international signed a five-year deal with Manchester United as he completed a £40m transfer to the 20-time English champions on Wednesday evening.

Van de Beek established himself as one of the most promising midfield talents in the Dutch top flight but the 23-year-old is set for a new challenge in the Premier League.

The Dutch star will be hoping to establish an effective midfield relationship with Fernandes and Pogba in the Premier League next season.

Fernandes and Pogba forged a productive partnership in the middle of the park following Project Restart in the Premier League to help Manchester United finish in third place.

New Manchester United signing Van de Beek is excited to learn from Fernandes and Pogba in the 2020-21 Premier League season.

“I cannot begin to explain how incredible an opportunity it is to join a club with such an amazing history,” Van de Beek is quoted as saying by Metro.

“I would like to thank everyone at Ajax. I grew up there and I will always have a special bond with the club.

“I am now ready to take the next step in my career and perform at the highest level and there is no higher standard than Manchester United.

“Everyone has told me how amazing the Old Trafford atmosphere is and I am looking forward to experiencing that, once it is safe for the fans to return.

“This team has some of the best midfielders in the world and I know that I can learn from them and also bring my own strengths to the group.

“Having spoken to the manager about his vision for this team, the direction that the club is going in is hugely exciting and I cannot wait to be a part of that.”

Van de Beek scored eight goals and made five assists in 23 games in the Dutch top flight last season before the campaign was abandoned due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Manchester United signing scored 41 times in 175 games in all competitions over the past five seasons in the Ajax first team.

Van de Beek was part of the Manchester United team that lost 2-0 to Ajax in the Europa League final back in 2017.

The Red Devils finished in third spot in the Premier League table last term before losing to Chelsea FC in the FA Cup semi-final and Sevilla in the Europa League semi-final.

Manchester United will start the new Premier League season with a clash against Crystal Palace on Saturday 19 September.

