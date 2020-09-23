Man United’s stance on signing new centre-half revealed – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United don’t have plans to sign a new centre-half before the close of the 2020 summer transfer window on 5 October, according to a report in England.

The Athletic, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Red Devils aren’t planning to bring in a new face to bolster their options in central defence for the 2020-21 campaign.

The same article states that Manchester United are set to prioritise other areas of the pitch in spite of their 3-1 loss to Crystal Palace in their Premier League opener at the weekend.

According to the same story, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has refused to join the hysteria surrounding Victor Lindelof’s poor performance and the Manchester United boss is prepared to place his faith in the current options at his disposal.

The report reveals that the Manchester United boss believes he has sufficient depth at centre-half in the shape of Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Eric Bailly, Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones.

The Athletic point out that Solskjaer can also call upon Marcos Rojo and Chris Smalling despite the pair being heavily linked with an exit this summer.

The media outlet claim that Manchester United are set to continue their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho and FC Porto left-back Alex Telles.

Manchester United suffered a 3-1 loss to Crystal Palace at Old Trafford after Andros Townsend and Wilfried Zaha got on the score-sheet in the Premier League clash.

The Red Devils will make the trip to Brighton in their next Premier League fixture on Saturday afternoon.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip