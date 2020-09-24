Marcelo Bielsa (Photo: YouTube)

Manchester United are unlikely to sell Daniel James to Leeds United this summer, according to a report in England.

The Manchester Evening News is reporting that Leeds United are thought to be interested in a swoop to sign the Wales international in the 2020 summer transfer window.

The same article states that Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa is a big admirer of the 22-year-old after the Argentinian head coach previously attempted to sign James back in 2019.

According to the same story, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is eager to keep James at Manchester United despite the 20-time English champions being interested in Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho.

The Manchester Evening News report that their sources close to James don’t expect a deal between Leeds United and Manchester United to materialise this summer.

The media outlet go on to pour cold water on talk of James signing a new deal at Manchester United this summer given that the Welsh winger has four years left to run on his current contract.

James moved to Manchester United in a £15m deal from Swansea City in the 2019 summer transfer window so far.

The 22-year-old scored three goals in 33 games in the Premier League following his switch to Manchester United.

Solskjaer named James in his starting XI for Manchester United’s 3-1 loss to Crystal Palace at Old Trafford in their Premier League opener last weekend.

Manchester United will take on Brighton in pursuit of their first Premier League win of the season away from home on Saturday afternoon.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip