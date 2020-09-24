Man United unlikely to sell Dan James to Leeds United this summer - report

Manchester United aren't expected to sell Daniel James to Leeds United this summer, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Thursday 24 September 2020, 08:30 UK
Marcelo Bielsa
Marcelo Bielsa (Photo: YouTube)

Manchester United are unlikely to sell Daniel James to Leeds United this summer, according to a report in England.

The Manchester Evening News is reporting that Leeds United are thought to be interested in a swoop to sign the Wales international in the 2020 summer transfer window.

The same article states that Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa is a big admirer of the 22-year-old after the Argentinian head coach previously attempted to sign James back in 2019.

According to the same story, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is eager to keep James at Manchester United despite the 20-time English champions being interested in Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho.

The Manchester Evening News report that their sources close to James don’t expect a deal between Leeds United and Manchester United to materialise this summer.

The media outlet go on to pour cold water on talk of James signing a new deal at Manchester United this summer given that the Welsh winger has four years left to run on his current contract.

James moved to Manchester United in a £15m deal from Swansea City in the 2019 summer transfer window so far.

The 22-year-old scored three goals in 33 games in the Premier League following his switch to Manchester United.

Solskjaer named James in his starting XI for Manchester United’s 3-1 loss to Crystal Palace at Old Trafford in their Premier League opener last weekend.

Manchester United will take on Brighton in pursuit of their first Premier League win of the season away from home on Saturday afternoon.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Related Articles

Home »
Jamie Carragher
Jamie Carragher: Liverpool FC have made a statement with win at Chelsea FC
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer delivers fresh Man United transfer update
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screen grab)
Man United in talks with FC Barcelona about signing 23-year-old – report
Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth
Sky Sports reporter gives update on Man United pursuit of Jadon Sancho
Gary Neville
Gary Neville uses Chelsea FC to make point about Man United signings
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Man United consider last-minute swoop to sign 19-year-old Ligue 1 defender – report
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Novak Djokovic
Rome Masters 2020: Novak Djokovic wins record 36th Masters title against Schwartzman
Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth
Sky Sports reporter gives update on Man United pursuit of Jadon Sancho
Kai Havertz
Frank Lampard sends message to Chelsea FC fans about Kai Havertz
ScoopDragon Football News Network