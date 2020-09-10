Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Leicester City are set to beat Manchester United to the signature of Bournemouth winger David Brooks, according to a report in England.

The Manchester Evening News is reporting that Manchester United have shown an interest in the Wales international in the 2020 summer transfer window.

The same article states that the Red Devils have been focusing on a deal to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund throughout most of the summer.

According to the same story, Leicester are expected to make an offer for the 23-year-old in the coming weeks as the Foxes look to beat their top-five rivals to the winger.

The Manchester Evening News go on to confirm that Manchester United are still considering a swoop to sign Brooks following his impressive performances for the Cherries.

But the report suggests that Leicester are more likely to win the race for Brooks given that Brendan Rodgers is a big admirers of the Bournemouth attacking midfielder.

The report concludes by claiming that Leicester or Manchester United will have to pay in the region of £35m to sign Brooks from Bournemouth this summer.

Brooks was limited to just nine appearances in the Premier League last season after the Wales international endured an injury-hit season.

The Welsh winger has scored eight times in 42 games in all competitions over the past two seasons since his move from Sheffield United in 2019.

Manchester United have only signed Netherlands international Donny van de Beek in a £40m deal from Ajax in the summer transfer window so far.

The Red Devils will start the 2020-21 Premier League season with a clash against Crystal Palace on Saturday 19 September.

