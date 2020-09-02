Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United are looking at RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano as a potential recruit to bolster their back four, according to a report in England.

ESPN are reporting that the Red Devils are targeting the France international as Manchester United look to find a centre-half partner for Harry Maguire.

The same article states that Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made signing a new centre-half one of his priorities in the 2020 summer transfer window.

According to the same story, Solskjaer is eager to intensify Manchester United’s efforts in the summer transfer market given their top-four rivals have all improved their squad this summer.

ESPN go on to add that Upamecano has a contract release clause in the region of (£37m) €42m which can be triggered at the end of the 2020-21 Bundesliga season.

The article reveals that Manchester United boss Solskjaer is quietly confident that the Red Devils can sign Upamecano before transfer deadline day on 5 October.

Upamecano made 28 appearances in the Bundesliga last season to help RB Leipzig finish in third place and secure a place in the Champions League next term.

The French defender has netted three times in 112 appearances in all competitions over the past four seasons.

Upamecano started his career at Austrian side Liefering before he spent two seasons at RB Salzburg.

Leipzig signed the France Under-21 international in a €10m (£9m) deal in the 2016 summer transfer window.

Manchester United will start the new Premier League campaign against Crystal Palace on Saturday 19 September.

