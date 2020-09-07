Dimitar Berbatov pinpoints where Man United need signings this summer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: MUTV)

Manchester United need to sign a centre-half with pace to complement Harry Maguire in the 2020 summer transfer window, according to Dimitar Berbatov.

The Red Devils have only signed one player so far this summer despite their top-four rivals Chelsea FC bringing in seven new faces at Stamford Bridge ahead of the new Premier League season.

Manchester United completed a £40m deal to sign Netherlands international Donny van de Beek from Ajax to bolster Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s midfield options.

The 23-year-old will add more creativity to the heart of the Manchester United midfield alongside January signing Bruno Fernandes and World Cup winner Paul Pogba.

While Maguire improved the Manchester United defence in his first season at Old Trafford, Victor Lindelof is facing an uncertain future due to concerns about his lack of pace.

Eric Bailly struggled with injury problems throughout the 2019-20 campaign, while Phil Jones has endured an alarming drop in performance level over the past few seasons.

Former Manchester United striker Berbatov reckons Solskjaer needs to prioritise signing a new quick centre-half to provide a long-term partner for Maguire.

“I think in defence, a centre-back is something that they need to look for,” Berbatov told Stadium Astro, as quoted by Metro.

“If they are going to buy someone or not we are going to see, but I think that is where they need to strengthen. Everything else at the moment looks balanced.

“For me they need someone who can accommodate Harry Maguire. Harry is more of a guy for getting the ball out of the defence and giving it to the midfield, so maybe someone who is different to that but also strong.

“They need to copy the Rio [Ferdinand] and [Nemanja] Vidic partnership from the past.”

The Red Devils made Maguire the most expensive defender in the world when Manchester United paid £80m for the England international in a deal from Leicester City last summer.

Manchester United finished with the third best defensive record in the Premier League last season behind Liverpool FC and Manchester City.

The Red Devils will start the new Premier League season with a home clash against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Saturday 19 September.

