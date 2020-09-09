Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Darren Fletcher has encouraged Donny van de Beek to “embrace” the experience of playing for Manchester United.

The Netherlands international became the first signing of the summer transfer window at Old Trafford last week following the creative midfielder’s £40m move to Manchester United from Ajax.

Van de Beek has put pen to paper on a long-term deal with Manchester United after the Red Devils finally signed the Dutch playmaker following a long-held interest in the Ajax star.

The 23-year-old established himself as one of the best midfielders in the Eredivisie during his five-year stint in the Ajax first team, scoring 41 times in 175 games in all competitions.

Van de Beek has played in a Europa League final and a Champions League semi-final to get vital experience under his belt at the top level.

Former Manchester United midfielder Fletcher offered some advice to Van de Beek about adjusting to playing for the 20-time English champions.

“Embrace it and enjoy it,” Fletcher told MUTV, as quoted by Metro.

“It’s the biggest club in the world and it comes with pressures but don’t think about those pressures – you’ve only got one person to impress and that’s the manager.

“He’s the one who picks the team. You play for the fans and the fans will get behind you.

“I’d just say to him to be himself and I’m sure he’ll settle in to a really good, positive United dressing room and express himself straight away.”

Van de Beek won the Eredivisie and the Dutch Cup during his stint at Ajax after the midfielder came through the club’s prestigious academy.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is bound to be linked with a host of big names before the summer transfer window shuts on 5 October.

The Red Devils will start the new Premier League campaign with a clash against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Saturday 19 September.

Manchester United will be looking to win their first piece of silverware in Solskjaer’s second full season in charge at Old Trafford.

