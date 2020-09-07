Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Dimitar Berbatov has issued his backing for Manchester United’s signing of Donny van de Beek from Ajax.

The Netherlands international became the first arrival of the 2020 summer transfer window at Old Trafford following his big-money switch on Wednesday evening.

Van de Beek put pen to paper on a five-year deal with Manchester United after the Red Devils agreed a £40m deal with Dutch side Ajax for the 23-year-old.

The Dutch playmaker will be competing with Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, Fred, Scott McTominay and Nemanja Matic for a starting spot in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s midfield.

Former Manchester United striker Berbatov believes that Van de Beek will prove a good signing despite the Bulgarian conceding that Solskjaer is overly stocked in the midfield department.

“It’s getting crowded in the midfield department but that’s a good thing because competition is always healthy,” Berbatov told Stadium Astro, as quoted by Metro. They will get the best out of each other.

“There is going to be Pogba, him and Bruno Fernandes – that is exciting.

“The team is getting compact in a really nice way. Maybe they will surprise us with one or two more signings.”

Van de Beek scored 14 times and made seven assists in 34 games in all competitions over the past five seasons in the Ajax first team.

The Netherlands star has been a regular in the Ajax starting XI since breaking into the first team at the age of 18.

Van de Beek scored 41 times in 175 games over the past five years as a key player in the Ajax team.

The Dutch midfielder was part of the Ajax team that lost 2-0 to Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United side in the Europa League final in 2017.

Manchester United will start the new Premier League season with a home clash against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Saturday 19 September.

Solskjaer’s side will make the trip to Brighton in their second fixture of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

