Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: MUTV)

Rafael van de Vaart believes Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek has earned a move to Manchester United this summer.

The Netherlands international is thought to be on the brink of a £40m move to Manchester Unite from Ajax in the 2020 summer transfer window.

BBC Sport is reporting that Manchester United have reached an agreement with Ajax about a fee ahead of agreeing personal terms and completing a medical.

Manchester United are thought to be close to wrapping up a deal that would make Van de Beek their first signing of the summer transfer window.

The Netherlands international is expected to put pen to paper on a five-year deal with the 20-time English champions.

Former Spurs midfielder Van de Vaart has given a glowing verdict of Van de Beek ahead of the Ajax star’s switch to Old Trafford.

“Donny deserves this transfer so much. He has played excellently for Ajax,” Van de Vaart told Dutch outlet NOS, as quoted by Metro.

“And Manchester United really need this kind of player in their team.

“This transfer is fantastic for us [Dutch people] too. We are all going to follow him now.

“This move is so deserved.”

Van de Beek scored eight times and made five assists in 25 games in the Dutch top flight in the 2019-20 season before the Eredivisie had to be called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dutch midfielder has played a key role for Ajax over the past five seasons since being promoted into their first team from the Dutch club’s infamous academy.

Van de Beek has scored 41 times in 175 games during his stint as a regular in the Ajax team to earn interest from some of Europe’s top clubs.

Manchester United could debut Van de Beek when they face Crystal Palace in their Premier League opener on Saturday 19 September.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip