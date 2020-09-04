‘He brings goals’: Rio Ferdinand gives verdict on new Man United signing

Ex-Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand (Photo: BT Sport)

Rio Ferdinand has backed Donny van de Beek to add goals to the Manchester United team after his £40m move to Old Trafford was confirmed on Wednesday evening.

The Netherlands international completed a £40m switch to Manchester United from Dutch side Ajax to become the first arrival at the 20-time English champions this summer.

Van de Beek has signed a long-term deal with Manchester United to bolster their midfield ahead of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s second full season in charge at Old Trafford.

The 23-year-old was a regular in the Ajax first team over the past five seasons, scoring a respectable 41 goals in 175 games in all competitions for the Dutch giants.

Former Manchester United defender Ferdinand backed Van de Beek to be a success at Old Trafford after the Dutch midfielder signed a five-year deal with the club.

“Donny van de Beek! Manchester United, the red shirt. What does he bring to this team?” Ferdinand told YouTube.

“He brings goals, assists, he runs into the box, a good work ethic and an unbelievable brain. An Ajax guy, he knows how to play good football.

“Edwin van de Sar, my old mate, put a crying emoji on Twitter. He’s not happy! He knows his quality, he knows his class.

“Imagine Donny alongside the likes of Bruno Fernandes.

“I’ve got a little stat here; in the last three seasons if you put him up against any of the midfielders in the Premier League in terms of goal involvements, where do you think he ranks? At a guess I said seventh. He’s second only to Kevin de Bruyne.

“In the last three seasons he’s scored 40 goals and provided 29 assists. only De Bruyne has more! That’s unbelievable – he’s one of the best in the world so he’s sitting in good company.

“Will it happen immediately? Time will tell. But what we do know is that Manchester United are getting a good player, a solid player, who understands the game.

“When we watched him in the Champions League, I saw an intelligent player. He gets into the box and then, bang.

“Ole, I’m with you on this one! Good work.”

Van de Beek scored eight times and made five assists in 23 games in the Dutch top flight last season before the Eredivisie campaign was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Netherlands international won the Eredivisie title and Dutch Cup during his stint at Ajax as well as losing 2-0 to Manchester United in the Europa League final back in 2017.

Van de Beek will be tasked with building a relationship with Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes in the Manchester United midfield in the 2020-21 Premier League season.

Manchester United have only signed Van de Beek in the 2020 summer transfer window so far.

The Red Devils will start their 2020-21 Premier League season against Crystal Palace on Saturday 19 September.

