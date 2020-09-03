Robin van Persie (Photo: BT Sport)

Robin van Persie has warned Donny van de Beek about the mental challenge that is associated with playing for Manchester United.

The Netherlands international finally completed his move to Manchester United on Wednesday after months of speculation linking the Ajax midfielder with a switch to Old Trafford this summer.

Manchester United are thought to have agreed a £40m deal with Ajax to sign the ball-playing midfielder, who has signed a five-year contract at Old Trafford with the option for a further year.

Van de Beek will be tasked with establishing a productive understanding with Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba in the middle of the park ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

Former Manchester United striker Van Persie welcomed Van de Beek’s move to the 20-time English champions but warned his compatriot about the challenge of adjusting to life at the Red Devils.

“Donny van de Beek is 23 years old and that is a nice age to make a transfer to the Premier League,” Van Persie wrote in his column for De Telegraaf, as quoted by Metro.

“I was a bit younger when I went to Arsenal, and in the locker room, I was considered a player for the future. Winning the UEFA Cup with Feyenoord meant nothing. The Premier League is a completely different world.

“Donny will be brought in as a major purchase from Manchester United, but he will discover that those other 22 players have also been brought in as a ‘major purchase’. One had an even bigger transfer than the other.

“It means that he has to stand there right away and he has to mentally adjust to that. Because Manchester United is in every way a beast of a club.”

Van de Beek has scored eight times and has made five assists in 23 games in the Dutch top flight last season before the Netherlands cancelled the Eredivisie campaign due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 23-year-old has scored 41 times in 175 games in all competitions over the past five seasons at the Dutch side after the home grown talent broke into the first team.

Van de Beek has won the Eredivisie title and the Dutch Cup during his spell in the Ajax team as well as losing 2-0 to Manchester United in the Europa League final in 2017.

Manchester United will start the new Premier League campaign with a clash against Crystal Palace on Saturday 19 September.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip