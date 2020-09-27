Rio Ferdinand tells Man United to focus on making this signing

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand (Photo: BT Sport)

Rio Ferdinand has warned Manchester United that they must seek defensive reinforcements before the close of the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils have been relatively quiet in the summer transfer window so far, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side having only brought in midfielder Donny van de Beek from Ajax.

Manchester United have been linked with a host of players in recent weeks, including Borussia Dortmund attacker Jadon Sancho, but the Red Devils appear to be no closer towards completing any more signings.

Solskjaer watched his side come from behind to claim a thrilling 3-2 win over Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday as the Red Devils picked up their first points of the season.

Former Manchester United star Ferdinand believes that the Red Devils’ issues at the back are clear for all to see and he feels that they must look to try and bring in a new central defender before the close of the transfer window on 5 October.

Asked which position he would prioritise in the current transfer window, Ferdinand told BT Sport on Saturday: “Centre-half.”

Speaking about Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof’s performance against Crystal Palace last weekend, the former England defender continued: “They did anything but set their stall out. They were slow and cumbersome.

“There were so many different mistakes. It was terrible to see and it disappoints. This is an area I have spoken about for many many months, and it has not been addressed.

“He [Solskjaer] could show them the Europa League semi-final and FA Cup semi-final as well [for poor performances].

“I think you look at Liverpool, they bought Alisson to solve their goalkeeping issue and Van Dijk for their defence, Man United have not done that [addressed their issues at the back].

“It is not an issue that emerged the other day. I want Jadon Sancho, he is a generational talent and would get fans off their seats, but does he solve the fundamental problems I see with this team?

“There are moments before games when the opposition, are they looking across and saying they are going to have to be at their best to score past this Man United defence? I don’t think so.”

Manchester United are in League Cup action on Wednesday night when they once again travel to face Brighton and Hove Albion, this time in the fourth round of the competition.

The Red Devils will return to Premier League action on Sunday with a home clash against Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham side.

