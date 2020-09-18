Rio Ferdinand uses Chelsea FC to make point about Man United signings

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand (Photo: BT Sport)

Rio Ferdinand believes that Chelsea FC’s spending in the summer transfer window highlights Manchester United’s lack of activity this summer.

Chelsea FC have been one of the busiest clubs in the top half of the Premier League this summer, with the Blues having brought in seven new signings ahead of Frank Lampard’s second season in charge.

The Blues have signed the likes of Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Ben Chilwell, Hakim Ziyech and Thiago Silva this summer to add to their squad as they bid to challenge for the title next term.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have only completed the signing of midfielder Donny van de Beek from Ajax this summer despite having been linked with a host of potential signings.

Manchester United have been strongly linked with a move to bring Borussia Dortmund attacker Jadon Sancho to Old Trafford this summer but a deal is yet to materialise.

The Red Devils still have until the transfer deadline of 5 October to add to their squad, but former Manchester United defender Ferdinand has voiced his frustration at how the Red Devils have been doing their business so far this summer.

Speaking in an interview on YouTube, Ferdinand said: “Frank has made signing players like it’s the norm, like it’s easy – water off a duck’s back.

“The difference in the way Chelsea have done their business compared to say my team Man United… there is no noise there’s nothing going on, all you’re seeing is bang – deal. Little bit of talk, bang-deal.

“That is what’s frustrating for me and all the Man United fans.”

Ferdinand added: “Sancho was talked about months ago.

“Still not done, it’s so frustrating, I’m not saying deals are easy to be done but Chelsea are showing deals can be done if you put the money down and it’s all done in the right way.”

Manchester United will take on Crystal Palace at Old Trafford in their Premier League opener on Saturday evening.

The Red Devils are aiming to mount a serious Premier League title challenge this term after they ended up in third place in the table last season.

