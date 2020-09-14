Jadon Sancho (Photo: Nike Football)

Manchester United could sign Real Madrid star Gareth Bale as a potential alternative to Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho, according to a report in England.

The Daily Star, as quoted by the Daily Express, is reporting that Manchester United are weighing up a bid to sign the Wales international in the 2020 summer transfer window.

The same article states that Manchester United have been left frustrated by Borussia Dortmund’s asking price for the England international following Sancho’s impressive 2019-20 campaign.

According to the same story, Borussia Dortmund’s stance has prompted Manchester United to consider a shock swoop for their long-term target Bale in order to provide more depth in wide positions in their team.

The report reveals that Manchester United previously baulked at Bale’s £600,000-a-week wages but Real Madrid are now prepared to pay half of the 31-year-old’s salary in order to get him off their books.

The Daily Star goes on to add that Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward wants to sign Bale on loan rather than meet Real Madrid’s valuation of £22m.

The story goes on to state that Bale has made it clear to Real Madrid that he would like to leave the Spanish capital this summer.

Manchester United have only signed Donny van de Beek in a £40m deal from Ajax in the 2020 summer transfer window so far.

The Red Devils will make a delayed start to their Premier League campaign when Manchester United take on Crystal Palace at Old Trafford next Saturday.

