Gareth Bale (Photo: BT Sport / YouTube)

Manchester United are ready to sign Gareth Bale on a season-long loan from Real Madrid, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that the Red Devils have run out of patience in their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho.

The same article states that Manchester United are ready to solve their conundrum by signing Bale on loan for the 2020-21 Premier League season.

According to the same story, the 20-time English champions want to sign Bale on an initial one-year loan with the option to extend by a further year.

The report goes on to add that Bale would have to take a big pay-cut to move to Manchester United or Real Madrid will have to cough up part of the Wales international’s wages.

The Sun claim that Real Madrid could demand £18.5m rather than agree to a loan move but Manchester United are prepared to consider all options such is their desperation to sign a winger this summer.

The media outlet write that Manchester United believe that a player of Bale’s experience would add value to their squad, especially when it comes to their return to the Champion League this term.

Manchester United have been heavily linked with a move to sign Bale since the Welsh winger moved to Real Madrid in 2013.

Bale has won four Champions League titles and La Liga twice during a decorated spell in the Spanish capital.

Manchester United will start the 2020-21 Premier League campaign with a home clash against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Saturday.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip