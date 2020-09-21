Gary Neville demands Man United strengthen in key position after Palace loss

Gary Neville (Photo: Sky Sports)

Gary Neville has urged Manchester United to prioritise signing a quick centre-half to complement Harry Maguire after their 3-1 loss to Crystal Palace on Saturday evening.

The Red Devils slumped to an embarrassing defeat in their opening Premier League fixture of the 2020-21 season to cast doubt on their ability to challenge for the title this term.

Andros Townsend broke the deadlock in the seventh minute before Wilfried Zaha scored from the penalty spot in the 74th minute and doubled his tally with five minutes left to play.

Victor Lindelof was brutally exposed by Zaha for the Ivory Coast international’s second goal at Old Trafford after the Palace forward managed to turn the Swedish defender.

Manchester United have been heavily linked with a bid to sign Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho throughout the 2020 summer transfer window so far.

But Sky Sports pundit Neville reckons Manchester United need to prioritise signing a new centre-half to partner Maguire rather than chase Sancho in the transfer market.

“Well I think he’s had the beating of those two Manchester United centre-backs all day,” Neville told Sky Sports.

“He’s got them exactly where he wants them. He’s just not strong enough there Lindelof. It’s a 50/50. It’s weak!

“You can talk about Jadon Sancho all you like, but until they get a centre-back in who can run and defend one-on-one, you’re never going to win a league.

“They’re not going to win the league with that centre-back pairing. They have to get a mobile, quick, dominant centre-back in alongside Lindelof or Maguire. Their defending has been better since Christmas, no doubt, but you’re talking about going up a level.”

Manchester United summer signing Donny van de Beek opened his Red Devils account with a consolation goal in the 80th minute at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils haven’t made any other signings in the 2020 summer transfer window despite being linked with a number of top names.

Manchester United made Maguire the most expensive defender in the world last summer after the Red Devils signed the England international in an £80m deal from Leicester City.

The Red Devils will make the trip to Brighton at the Amex Stadium next Saturday.

