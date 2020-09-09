Gary Neville uses Chelsea FC to make point about Man United transfers

Gary Neville (Photo: Sky Sports)

Gary Neville believes that Manchester United should have followed Chelsea FC’s lead and been more aggressive in the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils have been strongly linked with a number of signings this summer but they have so far only concluded a deal to bring midfielder Donny van de Beek to Old Trafford from Ajax, in a deal that was confirmed last week.

Chelsea FC, meanwhile, have been very busy this summer and have already concluded seven new signings, including Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner and Ben Chilwell.

Manchester United have been relentlessly linked with a move to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund this summer, but a deal is yet to materialise as the clock ticks down on the transfer window.

The Premier League transfer window is not due to close until 5 October, so the Red Devils do still have a few weeks to complete some further additions to help bolster their squad for the forthcoming season.

However, former Manchester United defender Neville has admitted that he has been slightly disappointed by the way the Red Devils have conducted their business this summer.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the London Evening Standard, Neville said: “Like everyone else they had three months off because of coronavirus, so I don’t think it should be the case they didn’t have the resource or time to get things done.

“Chelsea got their business done, City have got three or four pieces done. I don’t think timing’s the issue.

“It’s just a thing with United that every time they go for a player in the last four, five, six years it feels they are a little bit desperate.

“They think they can hang on but they always pay it (the asking fee) in the end.

“That’s sometimes where I think you can take control, give a hard deadline and say ‘we’re moving away from this deal’.”

Manchester United continue to be linked with a move to sign Sancho from Dortmund this summer but it remains to be seen whether they will be able to get a deal across the line.

Neville continued: “That’s been the frustration with Sancho.

“The fact that it’s dragged on. Just say to Dortmund ‘leave him there’ and go get another player.

“There are plenty of players around, there can’t be just one player you’re chasing.

“It is frustrating but I do think United have been better in these last couple of seasons, more careful and not making mistakes either.

“If you can’t get a deal done (for Sancho) you have to move on. You certainly have to give hard deadlines on players.”

Manchester United will kick off their Premier League campaign with a home clash against Crystal Palace on 19 September.

The Red Devils will be aiming to mount a Premier League title challenge after they finished fifth in the table last term.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip