Gary Neville: The signings Man United need this summer

Gary Neville believes that Manchester United are in need of four or five new signings this summer.

The Red Devils have been strongly linked with moves for a host of players in recent weeks as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer prepares for his second full season in charge at Old Trafford.

However, despite all of the speculation, Manchester United are yet to officially confirm any new signings ahead of the new campaign.

Manchester United still have more than a month to bring in some new faces, with the summer transfer window not set to close until early October.

Former Manchester United defender Neville believes that the Red Devils need to step their game up in the coming weeks as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Neville said: “The Manchester United squad, as it stands today, cannot challenge for the Premier League title this season.

“The squad needed four or five improvements and it still needs four or five improvements. I’ve been saying that for a year and I’ve even nominated the positions I feel they need to improve.

“It’s frustrating at the moment, as a United fan, that the club haven’t done their business earlier, but there have been times where the club have panicked in the transfer market in the last 10 years, where they’ve been reactive, where they’ve overpaid and where they’ve got it wrong.

“So, you have to be sensible. If the deals aren’t there to do, you don’t do them, but there’s definitely that tension building, particularly on social media.

“Why has Jadon Sancho not signed? Why have we not got Thiago Alcantara? Why haven’t we got whoever it might be that’s gone to another club?

“The club have obviously got a policy, a strategy and that’s a big thing. It’s a lot better than it was a few years ago when they were flip flopping between the philosophies of different managers.

“I feel there is something there now that’s in the roots of the club and they’ve got to make sure they don’t get it wrong.

“One transfer window where you get it wrong, it will unlock the work that’s been done in the last 12 to 18 months.

“However, they do have to sign players. They do have to get players in so that they can break into the top two.

“That has to be Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s goal this season and to do that he needs support. The board will know that, but they’ve got to get the deals done. They are up against smart operators, they are up against all the agents in the market and it’s not easy, but that’s what they are there to do.

“They’ve got to try and be good at that game, get in front of people and get the deals done quickly without exposing the club to the wrong signing or paying too much for a player.”

Solskjaer will be hoping for his side to challenge for the Premier League title next season, after they finished in third place in the table and without a trophy last term.

The Red Devils will commence their new campaign with a clash against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on 19 September as they look to get their campaign off to a positive start.

After that, Manchester United will take on Brighton, Tottenham, Newcastle United and Chelsea FC as they bid to try and challenge for the top-flight trophy.

