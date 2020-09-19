Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Manchester United are interested in a deal to sign Ismaila Sarr from Watford this summer, according to reports in the British media.

The Independent is reporting that the Red Devils are “looking at” the 22-year-old Senegal international as they begin to investigate options beyond Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho this summer.

The same story claims that although Sancho, 20, remains their top target this summer, the Red Devils have struggled to negotiate a deal to bring him to Old Trafford and Manchester United could potentially walk away from the move.

According to the same article, Liverpool FC have also expressed an interest in signing Sarr this summer after his impressive season for Watford last term.

The article claims that Watford would seek a fee of at least £30m to let Sarr leave the club this summer, although their hand in negotiations has been weakened by their relegation from the Premier League.

The story also suggests that intermediaries have already made initial enquires about the possibility of Sarr moving to Manchester United this summer.

Sarr scored six goals in 30 games in all competitions for Watford last season after having signed for the Hornets from Rennes last year.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are currently preparing for their Premier League opener against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.

The Red Devils have not won the Premier League title since 2013 and they finished third and without a trophy last season.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip