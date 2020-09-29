Man United to launch £90m bid for Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho - report

Manchester United are set to launch a £90m offer to sign Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Tuesday 29 September 2020, 07:30 UK
Jadon Sancho
Jadon Sancho (Photo: Nike Football)

Manchester United are ready to make a £90m bid to sign Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that Manchester United are prepared to make a last-ditch attempt to sign the England international from Borussia Dortmund before the transfer deadline on 5 October.

The same article states that Borussia Dortmund are adamant that Sancho won’t be sold unless Manchester United are willing to meet their £108m asking price in the current transfer window.

According to the same story, Manchester United are worried about their lack of deals this summer given that Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC, Manchester City and Spurs have all strengthened.

The report goes on to add that the Red Devils are expected to offer an initial £65m up front for Sancho with add-ons that could see the fee rise to a total of £90m.

The Daily Mail claim that Manchester United will switch their attentions to Napoli’s Arkadiusz Milik and Bournemouth’s Josh King if Dortmund refuse to sell Sancho.

Manchester United have only signed Netherlands international Donny van de Beek from Eredivisie outfit Ajax in the 2020 summer transfer window.

The Red Devils suffered a surprise 3-1 loss to Crystal Palace at Old Trafford in their season opener to heap pressure on Solskjaer’s outfit for the 2020-21 season.

Manchester United bounced back with a 3-2 win against Brighton at the Amex Stadium on Saturday afternoon thanks to Bruno Fernandes’ last-ditch winner from the penalty spot on the south coast.

The 20-time English champions will host Tottenham Hotspur in their next Premier League fixture on Sunday.

