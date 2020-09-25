Darren Fletcher sends message to Man United fans about Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho (Photo: Nike Football)

Darren Fletcher says Manchester United supporters need to be patient with the club as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to get a deal over the line for Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho.

The Red Devils have been regularly linked with a move to sign Sancho in the 2020 summer transfer window following months of speculation surrounding the England international.

Manchester United are thought to be unwilling to meet Borussia Dortmund’s £110m asking price for Sancho given the financial uncertainty created by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bundesliga side have moved to play down talk of Sancho moving to Manchester United before deadline day on 5 October.

Manchester United may have to wait until the 2021 summer transfer window to sign the former Manchester City youth product given Borussia Dortmund’s no-nonsense stance.

Former Manchester United midfielder Fletcher has urged the club’s supporters to be patient and understanding with regard to Solskjaer’s approach to rebuilding his starting XI.

“If you add Jadon Sancho to that Manchester United team, do they instantly go and challenge for the title? No,” Fletcher told Sky Sports, as quoted by Metro.

“People are outraged that they aren’t adding Jadon Sancho because that means we can’t challenge for the title.

“I still think he [Solskjaer] feels that if he can bridge the gap between them and Liverpool and Manchester City… you’ve got to bridge the gap first before you can overtake them.

“And I feel like Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the club are willing to be patient and if it means not signing Jadon Sancho this summer, adding in other areas, having another season with this team and improving, getting another year older and then adding Jadon Sancho next summer.

“What’s wrong with that if it’s the right player? If that’s your main target, why not wait for him instead of signing a stop-gap and risk missing out on Jadon Sancho?”

Manchester United have only signed Netherlands international Donny van de Beek in a £40m deal from Eredivisie outfit Ajax in the current transfer window so far.

The Red Devils have been linked with a number of players this summer but the club’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has struggled to get deals over the line.

Manchester United lost 3-1 to Crystal Palace in their Premier League opener last weekend after Van de Beek scored what ultimately proved to be a consolation goal for the club.

The Red Devils will take on Brighton at the Amex Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

