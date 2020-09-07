Jamie Carragher identifies signing Man United need to challenge for the title

Ex-Liverpool FC defender Jamie Carragher (Photo: Sky Sports)

Jamie Carragher reckons Manchester United can challenge for the Premier League title this season if Jadon Sancho completes a move to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have only signed Netherlands international Donny van de Beek in a £40m deal from Ajax in the summer transfer window so far despite being linked with a host of top names.

Manchester United have been credited with an interest in Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho over the past year or so but the Old Trafford outfit have struggled to negotiate a deal for the England international.

The Bundesliga outfit are thought to be asking for a transfer fee in the region of £110m for Sancho, which would require Manchester United to set a new club record in spite of the financial uncertainty due to coronavirus.

Manchester United are looking to improve upon their third-placed finish when the Red Devils start their 2020-21 Premier League campaign against Crystal Palace on Saturday 19 September.

Bruno Fernandes’ arrival in January elevated Manchester United to another level as the Portugal international built a productive partnership with his team-mates.

Carragher reckons that Manchester United aren’t that far behind Liverpool FC and Manchester City, adding that Sancho’s arrival could transform Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side into title challengers.

“I do not think Manchester United are as far away as people think,” Carragher is quoted as saying by Metro.

“Roy Keane shot me down last year when I said that, but I have always thought that one or two little things can turn it and, for me, signing Bruno Fernandes in January has completely changed United.

“That is just one signing. He came in and suddenly United were a completely different team.

“That is how close it is. It could be that Jadon Sancho comes in and suddenly Man United are challenging for the title.”

Sancho scored 17 times and made 16 assists in the Bundesliga last term to contribute to Borussia Dortmund’s second-placed finish in the German top flight last term.

Manchester United failed to win any silverware under Solskjaer last term despite reaching the semi-finals of the League Cup, the FA Cup and the Europa League.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip