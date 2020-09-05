Sky Sports reporter gives latest Jadon Sancho update for Man United fans

James Cooper delivers the latest news on Man United's reported interest in signing Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Saturday 5 September 2020, 05:30 UK
Jadon Sancho
Jadon Sancho (Photo: Nike Football)

Jadon Sancho remains as Manchester United’s number one target in the summer transfer window and the Red Devils are still optimistic of being able to strike a deal with Borussia Dortmund, according to Sky Sports News reporter James Cooper.

The Red Devils have been relentlessly linked with a move to bring the 20-year-old to Old Trafford this summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to add to his attacking options ahead of next season.

Sancho has long been touted as a possible target for Manchester United this summer, but despite the speculation, the Red Devils have not been able to announce a deal to bring him in yet.

Borussia Dortmund have said publicly that they are planning to start the new season with Sancho and have no intention of selling him this summer, but the speculation linking the England international with Manchester United has continued nonetheless.

Now, Sky Sports News reporter Cooper has explained how agreeing a fee for Sancho with Borussia Dortmund would be the more simple part of getting a deal done, and that sorting out the player’s wages and agent fees is likely to prove more of a challenge.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Cooper said: “Jadon Sancho remains their number one target and there’s still optimism that a deal can be done with Borussia Dortmund.

“In fact, that may prove to be the least treacherous part of actually bringing the player to Old Trafford in the coming weeks – the major hurdles remain Sancho’s wages and the agents’ fees that have been described as ‘outrageous’.

“Movements in these areas would allow a transfer to be unlocked and there’s still a lot of hope that a solution can be found to finally keep all parties happy, especially as there’s a belief Sancho would like to join Ole’s project.”

Sancho is widely regarded as one of European football’s top attacking young talents, and he scored 17 goals and made 16 assists in 32 Bundesliga games last term.

Manchester United, who finished third in the Premier League table last season, will begin their campaign with a home clash against Crystal Palace on 19 September.

