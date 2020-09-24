Sky Sports reporter gives update on Man United pursuit of Jadon Sancho

Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United are running out of time to sign Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho, according to Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

The Red Devils have been heavily linked with a swoop to sign the England international from the Bundesliga giants throughout most of the summer transfer window.

Manchester United have been tracking Sancho over the past 12 months but the 20-time English champions have been unable to get a deal over the line for the 20-year-old.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been linked with a number of potential alternatives to Sancho over the past couple of months due to their inability to get a deal done for the Borussia Dortmund forward.

Manchester United have until 5 October to get a deal for the former Manchester City youth product after Sancho moved to Borussia Dortmund in an £8m deal in the 2017 summer transfer window.

Sky Sports News reporter Sheth has now provided an update on Manchester United’s pursuit of Sancho.

“Time is running out for Manchester United to make an official move, and even if they do, Borussia Dortmund are simply not budging,” Sheth told Sky Sports News’ The Transfer Show.

“I’m told today that United knew well in advance of an August 1 deadline to come to the table with regards to Jadon Sancho.

“That was extended to August 10 but United hadn’t made any contact before that date. Instead, they focused on perceived issues surrounding agents fees and personal terms. Dortmund have consistently said that Sancho will play for them in the coming season.

“As recently as Monday, the Dortmund director Sebastian Kehl said Sancho would be staying at the club. He said, ‘it is an important statement because we have a certain responsibility and without Jadon, this team is worse’.

“He went on to say, ‘yes, some day he may well leave for a new challenge, but right now he’s happy at Dortmund and Dortmund are happy to have him’.

“I’m told today that Dortmund and those close to the deal have been ‘bemused’ at how United have approached this deal.”

Sancho scored 17 goals and has made 16 assists in 32 games in the German top flight last season to help Borussia Dortmund finish in second place behind Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga title race.

The England forward has scored 35 times in 101 games in all competitions in the past four seasons at Dortmund.

Sancho’s form prompted Gareth Southgate to hand the Dortmund star his England debut in 2018.

Manchester United lost 3-1 to Crystal Palace in their Premier League opener at Old Trafford last week to raise questions about their lack of transfer activity this summer.

The Red Devils will take on Brighton away from home on Saturday.

