Report delivers the latest Jadon Sancho update for Man United fans

Jadon Sancho will not push for a move to Manchester United this summer and is happy to stay at Borussia Dortmund for another season, according to reports in the British media.

The Daily Telegraph, as quoted by the Daily Express, is reporting that the England international is not prepared to hand in a transfer request at the German club this summer.

Manchester United have been relentlessly linked with a move to bring the 20-year-old attacking midfielder to Old Trafford this summer, but a switch is yet to materialise.

The same story claims that Manchester United’s executive vice chairman Ed Woodward is not prepared to pursue a deal for Sancho unless Dortmund reduce their £108m asking price.

It’s claimed in the same article that personal terms with Sancho are not a problem, but it is Dortmund’s asking price of more than £100m that is causing issues in negotiations.

According to the article, Woodward feels that Dortmund’s demands are unrealistic given the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sancho is widely regarded as one of the top young talents in European football, and he scored 20 goals in all competitions for Dortmund last term.

Manchester United have only signed one player in the summer transfer window so far, wrapping up a deal to land Donny van de Beek from Ajax. The transfer window is set to close on 5 October.

Manchester United will kick off their Premier League campaign with a home clash against Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are aiming to challenge for the title this term after they finished third in the table and without a trophy last season.

