Man United ready to make surprise Jadon Sancho decision – report

Jadon Sancho (Photo: Nike Football)

Manchester United are prepared to walk away from a deal to sign Jadon Sancho due to Borussia Dortmund’s unrealistic demands, according to a report in England.

Website ESPN, as quoted by the Daily Star, is reporting that Manchester United won’t be held ransom over a deal for the England international this summer.

The same article states that Manchester United have been working on a deal to sign the 20-year-old attacking midfielder before the start of the new Premier League season.

According to the same story, Borussia Dortmund are refusing to back down from their £110m asking price for Sancho despite the financial impact of the coronavirus.

The report goes on to say that the Bundesliga outfit are unlikely to budge on the price given that Sancho has three years left to run on his current deal at the Westfalenstadion.

ESPN go on to claim that Manchester United are growing increasingly frustrated by Borussia Dortmund’s stance throughout the summer with regards to negotiating Sancho’s sale.

Sancho scored 17 times and made 16 assists in the Bundesliga last term to help Borussia Dortmund challenge Bayern Munich for the German top-flight title last term.

The former Manchester City youth star has netted 34 times in 99 games in all competitions in his Dortmund career so far.

Manchester United have only signed Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek in a £40m deal from Ajax in a frustrating summer transfer window for the Red Devils so far.

Solskjaer’s side will start the new Premier League campaign with a home clash against Crystal Palace on Saturday 19 September.

