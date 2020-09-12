Ian Wright identifies the signing Man United need this summer

Arsenal legend Ian Wright (Photo: BT Sport)

Ian Wright has urged Manchester United to sign Kalidou Koulibaly to bolster their defence if the Red Devils want to challenge for the Premier League title this season.

Manchester United have only signed Donny van de Beek in a £40m deal from Dutch side Ajax in the summer transfer window despite their top-four rivals Chelsea FC and Manchester City strengthening with multiple new arrivals.

The Netherlands international has put pen to paper on a long-term deal with the Red Devils and De Beek will be charged with building a positive partnership with Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes.

However, Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hasn’t improved the Red Devils defence despite question marks lingering over Victor Lindelof.

The Red Devils finished with the third-best defensive record in the Premier League last season but the Swede is viewed as a potential weak link in their back four.

Manchester United have been regularly linked with a bid to sign Koulibaly but the latest reports suggest the Napoli defender could be heading to Manchester City.

Former Arsenal striker Wright believes Manchester United need to sign a new defender in order to challenge for the Premier League title this season.

“He’s a fantastic player,” Wright said on The Kelly and Wrighty Show, as quoted by Metro.

“He can play No.6, he can play No.8, he can play No.10. You’re looking at [Bruno] Fernandes and [Paul] Pogba and they will probably play with him [Van de Beek] maybe just behind because he’s a fantastic football, it’s a fantastic signing.

“When you look at Man United, what they’ve got up front and you put Van de Beek in there with them too – they’ve just made one signing in Fernandes and it all changed, all of a sudden they looked amazing.

“But for me, from the defensive point of view, I just feel that they are still very weak.

“We’re hearing that Manchester City might get [Kalidou] Koulibaly – United have got to go in there to try and do that deal!

“If you look at them from left-back, yes we know [Aaron] Wan-Bissaka is fantastic right-back and a great defender, but [Victor] Lindelof and even Harry Maguire – from the left side they’re there for the taking.

“If you’re gonna go and challenge those teams, that needs to be a lot stronger.”

The Red Devils conceded 36 times in 38 games in the Premier League last term, which is only four more goals than champions Liverpool FC.

Manchester United will start the new Premier League campaign with a clash against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford next Saturday given the Red Devils only finished the 2019-20 season in early August.

